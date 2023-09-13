MP: 1 Dead, 3 Critical After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Pharma Factory In Pithampur (Visuals Inside)

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed on the spot and three others were seriously injured after a massive fire broke following a blast at a Pithampur-based pharma company on Wednesday.

According to information, an incident was reported at Industrial Area Sector No 1 situated at the factory, at around 10 am, when locals heard a massive explosion at the factory. Immediately after an explosion, a fire erupted at the site, resulting in the death of Kamlesh Tiwari on the spot.

Two others, including Rajesh and Mithlesh who were working there, got seriously injured, and they were taken to the Government Madhya Bharat Hospital, Mhow, from where they were referred to Indore.

As soon as the Pithampur police and fire brigade got the information about the explosion and arson, they rushed to the spot and tried to extinguish the fire, but due to the presence of chemicals, there was a problem extinguishing the fire.

Many nearby people told that the explosion was so powerful that they heard the noise from a long distance. Due to the explosion, panic prevailed in the area.

There was no safety equipment in the company, no strong security arrangements, and even no first aid facilities available in the company.

According to the fire brigade personnel, the chemical explosion was so severe that the employees who were working did not even get a chance to handle it.

Dr Ashok Pitambara, a company owner, told that the fire broke out due to a short circuit and a chemical explosion; one worker died on the spot, and two employees are undergoing treatment. The company made all efforts to extinguish the fire as soon as it broke out. By the time the fire brigade arrived, the fire had been extinguished, Dr Pitambara said.