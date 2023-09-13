Bhopal: Dr Jain Shares His Experiences With Different Shades Of Intelligence At IEHE

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A guest lecture on ‘Intelligence, intellectual disability and artificial intelligence’ was organised at Institute for Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE), Bhopal. The lecture, organised by the department of psychology, aimed at providing valuable insights into the intersection of intelligence (I), intellectual disability (ID), and the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities. The guest lecturer, Dr. Sandeep Jain (joint secretary, CBSE Delhi), began by defining intelligence and intellectual disability, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and addressing the challenges faced by individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Jain discussed the application of intelligence in the field of intellectual disability which he encountered while conducting his research in special education and intellectual disabilities.

He also addressed the challenges and limitations associated with the use of AI, including ethical concerns, privacy issues, and plagiarism. He provided examples of existing AI applications and AI use in psychology with a special emphasis on ChatGPT.

Besides the students, teaching staff including Dr Pragyesh Agrawal and Dr Anupam Shukla, head of department Dr Reshma Qureshi, Dr Farida Hussain, Dr Rachana Singh Thakur, Akshat Singh and Anamika Kujur also attended the session.

