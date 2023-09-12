 Bhopal: School Teacher Held For Taking ₹1.50 Lakh Bribe
Bhopal: School Teacher Held For Taking ₹1.50 Lakh Bribe

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Lokayukta police on Tuesday arrested primary school teacher posted in Eklavyya modern residential school in Shahpura in Betul district for taking bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh.

Lokayukta SP Manu Vyas said that the complainant was a supplier of school equipment and other related items in government schools. The school operates a mess and another government supplier manages it.

The teacher who is incharge of the school Indra Mohan Tiwari demanded bribe of Rs 8.50 lakh to clear the bills. The matter was reported to Lokayukta police. After verification of complaint, a team was formed to arrest the accused.

On Tuesday, complainant Alok Kumar Singh handed over Rs 1.50 lakh to the teacher. The teacher asked to give amount to school guard Gullu. As soon as the money was given to them, police caught them red-handed.

