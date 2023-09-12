Bhopal: Evaluation And Impact Assessment Center Inaugurated In AIGGPA

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that through data prepared through research, survey and scientific means is useful. It is the foundation of good governance and supports in public welfare. Solid statistical data based on research maintains the pace of development. Consideration will be given to developing MP-DAP as an aggregator platform in Madhya Pradesh. This centre will monitor the impact of government policies and observe the changes in the lives of people. Through this, the effects of government schemes, projects and programmes will be assessed. Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing the virtual inauguration of the Evaluation and Impact Assessment Centre established at AIGGPA (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Bhopal). Chief Minister Chouhan released the SDG Progress Report-2023 published by State NITI Aayog Madhya Pradesh.

Numerous economists, researchers and representatives of development related organisations are participating in this three-day (11 to 13 September) conference and workshop being held at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium in Bhopal. Establishment of evaluation and impact assessment centre in the Institute of Good Governance, workshop on child and gender budgeting, capacity building programme to strengthen the statistical system were also included in the major parts of the conference. These joint efforts will be helpful in strengthening the data delivery system of the state.

Deficiency of reliable data; concrete efforts were made for data self-sufficiency

Chouhan said that in the era of information, data is as important as breathing. Now life cannot be imagined without data. Data has also become a source of knowledge. DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) is not possible without data. Thus, data is the foundation of good governance. The capacity of data collection and analysis has been continuously enhanced in the state. The work of transferring money directly to the accounts of 1 crore 30 lakh sisters in the state has been possible due to reliable and systematic data. Earlier, the state lacked the capacity for reliable data collection and analysis, which was its weakness. Concrete efforts were made to increase self-reliance in the field of data through efforts like re-orientation of State Policy Commission and Institute of Good Governance, creation of Statistical Commission, data based Sustainable Development Goals, child budgeting and gender budgeting. He said that I am not an economist but I know that data plays a crucial role in making and implementing policies along with decision making. Today, data became the foundation in the success of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh. Public welfare becomes easier with pure, accurate and reliable data. Madhya Pradesh Government has taken many important steps in the past years to develop the methodology of data based good governance in Madhya Pradesh. To strengthen this system, important organisations have converged on one platform in this conference and workshop, which is commendable.

Developing MP-DAP as an aggregator platform using N-DAP being considered in the state

Chief Minister virtually addressed the workshop being held in collaboration with Central Government’s NITI Aayog on the utility of N-DAP i.e. National Data Analytics Platform.

He said that N-DAP is a special initiative of NITI Aayog to improve the access and use of government data. The platform collects and hosts datasets from India’s vast statistical infrastructure. It has been developed between the years 2020 to 2022. Madhya Pradesh Data and Analytics Platform (MP-DAP) will be considered for being developed as an aggregator platform using N-DAP. This conference has become an important medium for organising workshops on the usefulness of N-DAP.

Chouhan congratulated the office-bearers of partner organisations UNICEF, United Nations Representatives, ADB, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis Bhopal (AIGGPA) and State Policy Commission for this fact-based social and economic development conference. The Chief Minister said that if the policies are effective then development will not be hindered. Today, collection and analysis of reliable statistical data is essential in formulating effective policies. Also described the subject experts gathered in the conference and workshop to brainstorm on the utility of N-DAP as an important medium for the development of the state.

Nutritional level of children improve with Aadhar Anudan Yojna, this impact became the basis of Ladli Behna Yojana

Chief Minister Chouhan said that today Ladli Behna Yojana is becoming popular in the state. Earlier, a food grant scheme of Rs 1,000 per month was started for the families of three special backward tribes living in the state i.e Baiga, Bharia and Sahariya. In the impact study of this scheme, it was found that tribal families spent the amount received on the nutrition of children. This improved the health of the children of these families. This served as an inspiration for the Ladli Behna Scheme. It is observed that sisters spend the amount of Ladli Behna Yojana on the nutrition of their children. The amount is also being used for other needs of the family. Daughters were once considered a burden in Madhya Pradesh. Due to continuous efforts, the work of women empowerment has been done along with improvement in sex ratio. Ladli Behna Yojana is transforming the lives of the sisters of the state.

It is necessary to see the impact of the schemes; the impact assessment center will upgrade the good governance system

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the mantra of reform, perform and transform. Madhya Pradesh is also playing an important role in the accomplishment of this mantra. The Impact Assessment Centre, a joint initiative of AIGGPA (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis) and Madhya Pradesh State NITI Aayog, is an important step in upgrading the data-based good governance system to evidence-based good governance system.

An evaluation and impact assessment center has been established to see the impact of the schemes. Till now there was no institutional arrangement to make the policies effective and to get answers to the questions related to development. This centre established in AIGGPA will also work to answer questions related to the impact of the schemes on the common people and bringing change to their lives. The work of evaluating the schemes, presenting evidence and giving constructive suggestions for improving the schemes can also be done. The officers and employees of the Directorate of Economic and Statistics in the state are handling the responsibility of collecting reliable statistics. The team deserves congratulations.

Child and Gender Budgeting

Chouhan said that while gender budgeting was started in Madhya Pradesh from the year 2007, outcome-oriented child budgeting was adopted from 2022. This workshop will highlight the usefulness of child and gender sensitive budgeting for the holistic development of Madhya Pradesh by bringing experts from state government, public finance institutions and private sector on one platform.

Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, Vice Chairman Madhya Pradesh State NITI Aayog said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state to form a Statistics Commission. Training has also been given to the youth in the state to assess the impact of the schemes. In the supplementary budget, provisions of funds have been made for the implementation of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana and permanent arrangements have been made for women empowerment programmes.

Chouhan adopted the suggestion of third party assessment of schemes given by the 15th Finance Commission. He said that just as the Asian Development Bank has created a separate office for evaluation, similarly arrangements have been made in Madhya Pradesh to check the level of implementation of many schemes.

On the occasion of virtual address by Chief Minister Chouhan in the workshop and conference from the Chief Minister’s residence, AIGGPA’s Chief Executive OfficerRaghavendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Planning and Economic Statistics Mukesh Chandra Gupta were present.

