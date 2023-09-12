 Bhopal: Govt Work Disrupted As Mantralaya Staff Goes On Mass Leave Demanding Grade Pays, Restoration Of OPS
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Govt Work Disrupted As Mantralaya Staff Goes On Mass Leave Demanding Grade Pays, Restoration Of OPS

Bhopal: Govt Work Disrupted As Mantralaya Staff Goes On Mass Leave Demanding Grade Pays, Restoration Of OPS

Madhya Pradesh Sachivalayeen Karamchari Sangh, MP Sachivilaya Stenographer Sangh etc are leading the protest.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government works were disrupted as the mantralaya employees went on a day-long mass leave on Tuesday. They gathered at the entrance gates of mantralaya and raised slogans, pressing for their demands which mainly include grade pays and restoration of old pension scheme.

Madhya Pradesh Sachivalayeen Karamchari Sangh, MP Sachivilaya Stenographer Sangh etc are leading the protest.

Employees right from peon till under secretary remained on mass leave and owing to this reason, government works suffered adversely.

There was stoic silence inside Mantralaya which otherwise used to remain agog with the movement of employees.

Talking to Free Press, Secretary of MP Sachivilayen Karamchari Sangh, T P Pandey said all Mantralaya employees have gone on mass leave on Tuesday. If government does not consider the demands of employees then movement will be intensified.

The employees are demanding salary grade pay of Rs 5400 to Personal Secretaries and section officers, amendment in third salary scale of steno typist, fourth time pay scale to employees who have completed 35 years of service, hike in allowance in sync with price index, mobile allowance for mantralaya employees, implementation of old pension in place of NPS, to increase services of class four employees by two years etc.

Read Also
Bhopal: Tooryanaad - 23 From Oct 6, Delayed Due To Exam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hip Surgery Costing ₹3 Lakh Conducted At Just ₹5 In Madhya Pradesh Hospital

Hip Surgery Costing ₹3 Lakh Conducted At Just ₹5 In Madhya Pradesh Hospital

MP Monsoon Update: Met Dept Predicts Heavy Rain From Sept 15; Dhirendra Shastri's Hanuman Katha In...

MP Monsoon Update: Met Dept Predicts Heavy Rain From Sept 15; Dhirendra Shastri's Hanuman Katha In...

MP Tragedy: Class 10th Student Dies In Road Accident; Man Dragged By Car For 300 Metres In Ratlam

MP Tragedy: Class 10th Student Dies In Road Accident; Man Dragged By Car For 300 Metres In Ratlam

MP To Have An Investment Of ₹2 Lakh Crore In Bina, ₹50K Crore In Bina Refinery Alone

MP To Have An Investment Of ₹2 Lakh Crore In Bina, ₹50K Crore In Bina Refinery Alone

Omkareshwar Ekatma Dham Is Unique Project: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Omkareshwar Ekatma Dham Is Unique Project: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan