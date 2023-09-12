Bhopal: Govt Work Disrupted As Mantralaya Staff Goes On Mass Leave Demanding Grade Pays, Restoration Of OPS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government works were disrupted as the mantralaya employees went on a day-long mass leave on Tuesday. They gathered at the entrance gates of mantralaya and raised slogans, pressing for their demands which mainly include grade pays and restoration of old pension scheme.

Madhya Pradesh Sachivalayeen Karamchari Sangh, MP Sachivilaya Stenographer Sangh etc are leading the protest.

Employees right from peon till under secretary remained on mass leave and owing to this reason, government works suffered adversely.

There was stoic silence inside Mantralaya which otherwise used to remain agog with the movement of employees.

Talking to Free Press, Secretary of MP Sachivilayen Karamchari Sangh, T P Pandey said all Mantralaya employees have gone on mass leave on Tuesday. If government does not consider the demands of employees then movement will be intensified.

The employees are demanding salary grade pay of Rs 5400 to Personal Secretaries and section officers, amendment in third salary scale of steno typist, fourth time pay scale to employees who have completed 35 years of service, hike in allowance in sync with price index, mobile allowance for mantralaya employees, implementation of old pension in place of NPS, to increase services of class four employees by two years etc.

