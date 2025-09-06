Bhopal: Model Anganwadi In Nehru Nagar Marks Its Nation Wide Launch | photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A model anganwadi has come up in Nehru Nagar under #TransformAnganwadi - a nationwide initiative. The colourful and attractive anganwadi has all the facilities for the children ranging from monitoring their health to providing them a safe place to play to offering hot cooked food to them.

Under the Mission, one lakh anganwadis in the county are proposed to be transformed into smart anganwadis with support from individual and corporate donors, government grants and CSR funds.

The Nehru Nagar anganwadi number 1061 in Ambedkar sector of Banganga Project looks and feels very different from the typical anganwadis.

The open area outside has a play zone with a swing and boards of snakes and ladders, ludo and other children’s games painted on the floor. It has a water cooler, the waste water from which is used to water the Poshan Vatika.

The colourful door leads to Parents Zone where QR codes can be scanned to know about different government missions like Matravandana, Shakti and Vatsalya. The Poshan Tracker and the protocol for managing malnutrition can also be accessed from there.

There is a room for storing essentials like basic medicines and books. The main room is divided into a health zone and an education zone. The health zone has facilities for measuring the height and weight of children while the education zone has an LED screen, a doodle wall and charts with names and pictures of fruits, veggies etc.

There is Kishori Corner, a toys corner and a library for kids. There are colourful tables and chairs for children to sit. The kitchen has plates, bowls and glasses to serve meals to the children.

“The anganwadi has a total of more than 20 elements,” Sanjeev Dubey of Knowval Social Foundation, which has launched the initiative, said. Dubey said that a 10-member team can transform any anganwadi into a smart one with a budget of Rs 6 lakh within 15 days.

Impressed by a model developed by Foundation, the Tamil Nadu Government has decided to get 1,000 anganwadis in the state transformed under the Mission. The IIM, Bengaluru has developed the concept of Mission, which was formally launched on Saturday.