Indore (WATCH): Kin Thrash NEET Coaching Teacher, Parade Him Naked For Molesting Their Daughter At South Tukoganj

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of a girl allegedly stripped naked her male coaching teacher, paraded him on the road and thrashed him for molesting her. Later, the accused was taken to the police station. The incident took place in front of the High Court, at South Tukoganj in the city on Wednesday morning.

According to Tukoganj police, the teacher of a private coaching class located at Geeta Bhavan, had allegedly committed the obscene act with the student who had come to prepare for the NEET from Khargone, due to which the family got angry. Police have registered a case of molestation against accused teacher Shailendra and his fellow teacher Vivek. The teacher caught by the police is a resident of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Victim made the video of teacher

The victim had made a video of the accused teacher and sent it to the family. After this the family members came from Khargone and interrogated teacher Shailendra. When he started shouting, they beat him. The accused teacher has been handed over to the police while the other fellow teacher is absconding.

The student said that both the teachers tried to molest her several times in the name of taking extra classes. Feeling upset, she told this to her aunt. The aunt informed the student's cousins. In the morning the student's family called the teacher. As soon as he came, he was beaten badly.

The student joined the coaching 4 months ago

According to the family, the daughter had come to study coaching only four months ago. The actions of both the teachers were continuously increasing. When the student warned them to tell this to her family, both the accused teachers threatened her not to tell such a thing to anyone, otherwise something very wrong would happen to her. The student recorded the teacher's conversation on her mobile and handed it over to her family. After this the family members called the teacher at night and asked to meet in the morning.

