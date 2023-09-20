FPJ Cyber Secure: Impersonator Posing as CBI Official Arrested for Sextortion | Representative photo

Mumbai: The DB Marg Police arrested an individual from Rajasthan who impersonated a CBI official and attempted to sextort money from a senior citizen in South Mumbai. According to the DB Marg Police, a woman sent a friend request to the complainant on Facebook, and they subsequently became friends. During their online conversation, the woman initiated a video call and asked the complainant to remove his clothes.

Trusting the interaction, the complainant complied with the request and undressed during the video call. Shortly after, the complainant received a call from an individual who identified himself as a CBI officer. The imposter informed the senior citizen that a complaint had been filed against him for coercing a woman into undressing during a video call.

Man threatened for money

The caller then threatened the senior citizen, stating that he could avoid legal trouble by paying a sum of money. Fearful, the complainant transferred approximately Rs. 4 lakh to the caller's bank account. However, even after this payment, the caller demanded additional funds, prompting the complainant to report the incident to the police.

Subsequently, the police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation that led to the arrest of the accused, Premchand Sharma (39), in Rajasthan.

A police officer revealed that the complainant was a former employee of a private company who had retired. The complaint was initially filed in February, and based on technical investigations, Sharma was apprehended