FPJ Cyber Secure: Kamothe Woman Loses ₹4.13 lakh To YouTube Subscription Fraud

Navi Mumbai: A 28-year-old woman from Kamothe lost ₹4.13 lakh to a cyber fraudster in 'YouTube Subscription fraud'. The victim was promised ₹50-₹100 per subscription to the YouTube channel. However, for a bigger income, the victim was forced to pay an initial investment and later they stopped responding to her.

As per the complainant, initially, they paid a small amount as an income. Later they asked to pay ₹2,000 to join a premium group. After completing the task, the woman received ₹2,800.

Later, she was added to a Telegram group where she was asked to transfer money to be able to withdraw investment amounts and earn both.

How the woman was lured into Youtube likes trap

Accordingly, on July 23, they asked to pay ₹5000 to start a new task. The victim followed the steps suggested by fraudsters and deposited the amount. However, after completing the task, she was asked to pay ₹48,000 to get back the earnings.

The victim and complainant transferred ₹48,000. However, despite transferring the amount, she was not able to withdraw her earnings and ₹48,000.

The cyber fraudster asked her to pay ₹3,60,000 in six phases with each of ₹60,000. The complaint again transferred ₹3,60,000. Every time, she was asked to pay money in different bank accounts.

After transferring ₹3,60,000, she was asked to pay ₹4,00,000. Now, the victim had a doubt and did not transfer and tried to withdraw the money that she had transferred. However, she could not withdraw.

Victim registers a complaint with the Kamothe police

Realising that she was cheated, she approached Kamothe police. The police registered against an unidentified person under section 66 D of the IT Act and section 4290 of and IPC started an investigation.

