Guardians of Corporate Integrity: Neumetric's B2B Cybersecurity Solution

As a provider of cybersecurity products and services, Neumetric helps businesses by enhancing information security and establishing a safe working environment. Building, running, maintaining and transferring a robust, reliable, scalable and durable Information Security Management System is Neumetric’s main goal. The inception of Neumetric stems from the growing and pressing concerns of organizations regarding cybersecurity, data protection, data privacy and regulatory compliance while at the same time organizations encounter several challenges in integrating these aspects into the operational and strategic goals.

Fusion: A Cybersecurity Management Suite by Neumetric

Fusion is a complete cloud-based multi-modular microservices-driven software suite that transforms the way organizations manage information security and compliance. Auditor is a capable audit management system designed to accommodate multiple Cyber Security Standards, Frameworks and Regulations. It offers a swift and accurate alternative to slow and manual audits, supporting standards such as ISO 27001, SOC 2 and PCI DSS, regulations such as EU GDPR

and HIPAA and frameworks such as NIST CSF and CSA STAR. It also allows customization of Audit Models for organisation-specific compliance models. With Auditor, organizations can streamline and enhance their audit process, ensuring comprehensive adherence to cybersecurity standards and regulations. Its automated and asynchronous workflows allow organizations to reduce auditing timeframes from days to hours.

Arc, a centralized compliance management system, is tailored for consolidation of all cybersecurity tasks, activities and projects into a single location, facilitating compliance management. It automatically exchanges compliance objectives with the other modules of Fusion. Arc automates and simplifies tracking and enables efficient remediation of compliance gaps. Documenter is a user-friendly document management system designed to streamline and automate the creation and management of policies, procedures, processes and other relevant documentation. With a focus on minimizing manual effort, Documenter proves invaluable for systems like Information Security Management System [ISMS], Privacy Information Management System [PIMS], Quality Management System [QMS], Human Resources Management System [HRMS] and more. Its various predefined 'blueprints'; make the task of document creation extremely efficient and effective. Review and approval workflow automation ensures that documents remain in a compliant state at all times during their existence.

Educator is designed for organizations to automatically manage information security training programs across the entire organisation with minimal manual intervention. It serves as a comprehensive hub, seamlessly integrating learnings, circulars and assessments. Users can engage in learning experiences, receive pre-planned circulars in their mailboxes and take up assessments to gauge their cybersecurity knowledge. This platform proves particularly beneficial for organizations by providing an overarching view of performance metrics. It not only streamlines the learning journey but also enhances administrative efficiency, making it an invaluable tool for optimizing organizational learning, communication and performance management.

Continuer goes beyond the basics of business continuity management. It provides pre-planned tests which cover various scenarios across departments in a user-friendly interface that also incorporates insights for continuous improvement. Facilitating collaboration, Continuer adds necessary personnel effortlessly for executing and validating the various test scenarios. Management of evidence is a built-in feature which improves the reliability of the Business Continuity Management process of the organization.

Investigator centralizes the activity of tracking, analyzing and responding to security incidents. It organizes all relevant details and evidence, thus simplifying investigations. Investigator also tracks the actions required for investigation and remediation, generating detailed Incident Reports and delving into the root causes for a proactive approach to incident management.

Remediator is designed to streamline remediation of vulnerabilities that are identified during Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing [VAPT] of the various IT Assets within the organization. It acts as a centralized hub, providing comprehensive details on each vulnerability, including the nature and severity of discovered vulnerabilities, the discovery date and the remediation timelines. Notably, Remediator ensures accountability by tracking responsible parties for remediating vulnerabilities. Enumerator is designed to simplify IT Asset Management. This module systematically tracks all IT assets assigned to Employees, offering a holistic view of the IT infrastructure within the organization. From hardware to software licenses, Enumerator ensures accurate and up-to-date records, promoting transparency, tracking and accountability.

Problems faced by B2B Organizations that Fusion aims to solve…

1. Manual Process: Users frequently have to go through a laborious set up procedure for initiating and conducting audits and other security-related activities. This can entail complex installations, completing long-winding setups, solving compatibility problems, organizing and managing Meetings with multiple Auditees. All these result in longer turnaround times for audits, an increased risk of human error in manual operations and more challenges in guaranteeing that audits are completed on time.

2. Managing Data: Users may be forced to rely on manual processes or disjointed systems for record management in absence of a safe and centralized location for records. Data fragmentation and an increased chance of data loss or unauthorized access can result from this. Accessing and managing infosec records may be tough and troublesome, with a higher likelihood of confidentiality failures and difficulties in preserving data integrity.

3. Process Delay: The entire cybersecurity management process can be laborious and manual resulting in slow turnarounds. Task assignments, tracking and follow-ups may be delayed. The intricacy of the setup procedure may cause Users to become frustrated, depend more on technical assistance and experience delays in the solution's deployment.

4. High Industry Standards: It may be difficult to comply with general compliance requirements or industry-specific standards. There may also be a greater chance of legal and regulatory problems, as well as difficulties in proving that best practices are being followed. Users may find it difficult to stay up-to-date with changing compliance regulations in the absence of an intuitive compliance management system. With manual tracking there is a higher chance of non-compliance and resource-intensive remediations when compliance failure occurs.

How is Fusion a better Cybersecurity Compliance Management System?

1. Plug-n-Play Platform: Fusion is a cloud-based SaaS solution that can be accessed from anywhere and on any device! It does not require complex setup and can be used straight out-of-the-box. At the same time, it offers a built-in Role-based Access Control [RBAC] for appropriate access management.

2. One secure place for all Records: Fusion ensures that all records uploaded to it or created by its various cybersecurity modules are securely stored within the system, making it easy to access and utilize them as and when necessary. Documents and records are secured with industry-standard encryption and security protocols. The cloud environment in which Fusion is hosted has all the necessary security systems and solutions to ensure high levels of security and privacy.

3. Workflow Automation: Fusion reduces the time taken to conduct Audits and automates workflows by ensuring prompt and automated follow-ups with relevant departments. Documents can be created in seconds as opposed to weeks of manual effort. Scheduling information security training and assessments can be done quickly using Educator. Continuer makes it easy to conduct business continuity testing using its prescribed test scenarios. Investigator provides a well-defined system for logging, tracking and managing security incidents. Mitigator centralizes risk management within the organization. Remediator helps in streamlining vulnerability management.

4. Simplified Compliance Management: Whether it is industry-specific security and compliance standards, general organizational compliance requirements or relevant regulatory mandates, Fusion's intuitive features ensure that the Risk, Governance and Compliance Teams always remain in control. Automated management of the various aspects of security and privacy enable organizations to obtain their desired Security Certifications with ease and within a short span of time.

The suite of product features and services offered by Neumetric provides a range of benefits to customers, enhancing their overall experience and contributing to the success and security of their operations. Collectively, these benefits contribute to a secure, streamlined and trustworthy experience for Neumetric's clients. Organizations are more vulnerable to a wide range of cyber attacks as they increasingly depend on technology for operations, communication and data storage. Information security prevents illegal access, breaches and cyberattacks on private data, intellectual property and customer information. Clients and partners entrust their sensitive and confidential data to organizations that prove their commitment to data security because it builds confidence with them. Information security guarantees the availability and integrity of data, as well as its correctness and accessibility when needed, in addition to maintaining confidentiality. Adherence to data privacy laws is crucial and non-compliance can have serious legal and financial consequences on organizations. Strong information security measures help businesses thrive and innovate in a constantly changing digital world by protecting them from potential financial losses and reputational harm as well as enabling them to confidently adapt to technological improvements.