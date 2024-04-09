Bhopal: Cyber Crooks Pose As Board Exam Evaluators, Offer Students To Promote Them For Money | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Hello. I am calling from MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) office. You have failed in two subjects in your board exams. I can promote you if you pay me Rs 5,000”.

This is not a usual phone call but a new way of duping students of Class 10 and 12 by posing as MPBSE officials. The cyber crooks from across the country have taken students who took MP Board exams on target as MPBSE will announce Class 10, 12 results shortly. The officials said fraudsters using the modus operandi extorted Rs 2.5 lakh from the students in last one month.

Bhopal district cyber crime cell officials told Free Press that 14 students belonging to either Class 10 or 12 fell prey to cyber crooks. The crooks pose as MP board officials or exam paper evaluators and call up a student telling him/her that they failed in two or more subjects. They, then offer to promote them in return for money. Some crooks demanded Rs 5,000 from the students for the purpose while others quoted hefty sums. The students fearing that will fail in exams agreed to give the sum.

Once they come to know that they were duped, they approach police. Preliminary investigation revealed that fraudsters making such calls to students were traced in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, but their exact location has not been known as they use fake SIM cards and Virtual Private Networks to make such calls. When asked about the arrest of criminals, the officials said, “Search is underway in the case”.

Advisory soon: ACP

Assistant police commissioner Sujeet Tiwari said an advisory would be issued soon by cyber wing to prevent such incidents. He added that MP board officials would be contacted if required.