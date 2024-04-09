Bhopal: Cheetah Steering Committee Inspects Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Cheetah Steering Committee stayed in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary for two days and took stock of the arrangements being made for the arriving cheetahs. They inspected the prey base and underlined the need to train the field staff.

Sources in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary said that cheetah steering committee members arrived on Saturday noon. They took information about the prey base and cheetals brought from Kanha National Park. The cheetals have started breeding and they were spotted with their fawns.

The team also inquired about the presence of leopards and their population. They have asked officials to send the exact population figure of leopards in the sanctuary. Leopards are natural competitors of cheetahs and needs to be ousted from the enclosure area developed for cheetahs.

No final info

There is no final information that from where cheetahs will be translocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. Whether they would be brought from Namibia or South Africa is a matter of speculation. “Summer season is unfit for any kind of translocation of animals. Cheetahs will be brought by winter,” said an officer of Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Members reach Kuno

On Monday, Cheetah Steering Committee members including Rajesh Gopal reached Kuno National Park and inspected the cheetahs kept inside enclosures. They were accompanied by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Atul Shrivastava.