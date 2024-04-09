Bhopal: LGBTQ Expectations From New Govt, 'Ensure Our Social Acceptance, Recognition'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "Transgender people won’t be forced into sex trade and won’t be treated as born criminals if they are educated and have access to good jobs."

The LGBTQ community in the city wants social acceptance and recognition, education as a right and horizontal reservation from the new government to be formed after Lok Sabha election.

They said people managing institutions like schools, colleges, universities and hospitals should be sensitised about them. The community members complain that they are not treated as equals and are discriminated against. They do not even get benefits of schemes like Pradhanmantri Aavas Yojana and old age pension. “If people do not want to live with us as neighbours, the government should establish separate residential complexes for us,” says Devi Rani (32), a transgender social activist.

They are often subjected to misbehaviour, bullying, trolling and even assault. But the police hardly take action on their complaints. They want that their complaints should be taken seriously and strict and urgent action should be taken against those harassing or bullying them. They should also get a share in the property of their parents.

The community also wants that the privacy of their social orientation should be maintained till society is ready to accept them. “Suppose my identity is leaked. It is bound to reach everyone,” says Ankit (20), a gay who is studying engineering.

Law student Ayushi, who is a lesbian, says, “Education is the key to well-being of the community. Transgender people won’t be forced into sex trade and won’t be treated as born criminals if they are educated and have access to good jobs.”

They also want horizontal reservation for the community in government jobs. Acceptance of community by society should be based on right knowledge, they insist.

The community feels that though courts have issued many orders for their welfare, little has changed on ground. According to Rajan (23), a Queer who works in a private firm, the problems of the community not only originate from its sexual orientations but have other dimensions as well. “In the present socio-political scenario, a Muslim will face issues not only because of his sexual orientation but also because of his religion,” he added.

Congress manifesto

The Congress, in its manifesto for the Lok Sabba election, has promised to bring a law to recognise civil unions between couples belonging to LGBTQIA+ community. The BJP is yet to release its manifesto.