FPJ Cyber Secure: Belapur Resident Loses ₹10 Lakh In YouTube Likes Fraud

Navi Mumbai: A 34-year-old resident of Belapur lost ₹10 lakh to cyber fraudsters in ‘YouTube Likes’ fraud. The victim was promised ₹180 per like of videos on YouTube sent to him.

Initially, they paid a small amount as an income. Later they asked him to pay ₹10,000 to join a premium group where he would get a bigger return for each task he would complete. Gradually, the investment amount increased and after taking money, they stopped responding.

According to the victim, the cyber fraudster approached him through a WhatsApp message regarding an opening for a job with good income. The complainant showed interest and sent a message. The cyber fraudsters sent him YouTube video links and for each like promised to pay ₹180. They also created an ID and added it to the Telegram group. After he liked two videos and ₹180 and ₹100 were deposited in his bank account on May 24, 2023.

Later, he was added in a Telegram group where the complainant was asked to pay a ₹10,000 which would be returned as cashback along with income. The victim kept increasing the amount for completing tasks assigned to him while also receiving small amounts of money the fraudsters deposited in his bank account.

Later he was introduced in crypto trade tasks where he was asked to pay ₹50,000. The victim transferred ₹50,000 and completed the tasks. In the same way, the amount to participate in the task kept increasing and he was asked to pay ₹4,20,000. As per the instructions, the complainant transferred a total of ₹10 lakh in multiple transactions. Despite the victim completing all the tasks, they did not return the money and income both. Later, they stopped responding.

The complainant realized that he was cheated and he approached the Belapur police. The police registered against four unidentified persons under section 66 D of the IT Act and started an investigation.