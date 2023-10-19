MP: AAP Leaders Of Chhatarpur Booked For Holding Press Conference Amidst Model Code Of Conduct

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhatarpur police administration came down heavily on several leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for holding a press conference, while the model code of conduct is in force across the poll-bound state, senior police officials said on Wednesday.

The police added that the leaders of the party had been holding the conference at a hotel in Chhatarpur, and were booked following a tip-off.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi told the media that the flying squad had apprised the police of a press conference, that had been organised by the Aam Aadmi Party members of the town, as well as other leaders who had arrived in Chhatarpur from Punjab. MLA Kulwant Singh Randhawa, Chhatarpur candidate from AAP, Bhagirath Patel and others were also present.

Towards the end of the conference, the district administrations teams and the police teams raided the hotel. When they sought permission from the party members for holding the press conference amidst the model code of conduct, none was able to produce the same. The police then registered a case against several party members for violating the model code of conduct.