Bhopal: Student Preparing For Competitive Exams Ends Life In Kolar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man preparing to face competitive exams died by suicide at his house in Kolar locality of the city on Tuesday night, the police said.

The police added that the man had contacted his mother, as well as one of the priests before taking the extreme step.

Investigating officer (IO) Nand Kumar Mishra said that the man who committed suicide has been identified as Brijesh Patel (24), a native of Narsinghpur. He had moved to Bhopal eight months ago, and used to reside at a rented accommodation in Lalita Nagar locality of Kolar. He was preparing for competitive exams, and to make both the ends meet, he also used to work as a Pizza delivery boy. On Tuesday night, he called up his mother and told her that he was suffering from depression. His mother counselled him, after which he also called up a priest, whom he used to visit in Narsinghpur often. He too tried consoling him.

After hanging up the call, he tied a noose around his neck and hung himself to the ceiling of his room. When his neighbours spotted him hanging, they informed the cops and brought his body down.

The incident was informed to his kin too. The police rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem. They are currently probing the reason due to which Patel had slid into depression.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA