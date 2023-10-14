Kamal Nath (L) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Exuding confidence in Congress, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath said that the Congress government will emerge victorious in the state and alleged that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been marginalized by the leaders of his own party.

Taking to 'X' State Congress Chief Kamal Nath said, "If Congress is voted to power the state government will come up with Nari Samman Yojana, under which women will be getting cash Rs 1500 per month and gas cylinders at Rs 500. Electricity up to 100 units would be exempted and electricity up to 200 units is to be available at half price. Children's education should be free. Government employees will get the benefit of the old pension scheme. Farmers' loans will be waived off."

Taking a dig at CM Chouhan he said that the CM was talking about closing those plans which he had never started. "I have always praised your acting but people do not like overacting. People of Madhya Pradesh are also going to give you full scope to see the work being done by the Congress government by making you sit in the opposition."

State to undergo polls on November 17

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

