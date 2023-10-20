MP: Despatch Of Agniveers To The Training Centres In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The first recruitment cycle for the Recruiting Year 2023-24 is nearing its culmination with commencement of despatch of the selected Agniveers to their respective Regiment/Training Centres. Around 2100 candidates from 37 districts of MP (falling under AROs Jabalpur, Bhopal and Mhow) have been selected to be inducted as Agniveers (All category) in the first cycle. The cycle commenced with conduct of Common Entrance Exam in the month of April 2023 followed by recruitment rallies in the months of July to September 2023. Final merit list was declared on 25th September 2023 which was followed by detailed scrutiny of documents of qualified candidates before their despatch to the respective training centres.

Under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone (Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh), a total of 37 districts of Madhya Pradesh have been covered till now for recruitment in the first cycle of the year.

A lot of hustle bustle is visible on the Ridge Road with happy and bright young boys collecting their joining letters from the Recruiting Office (Headquarter). Keeping with the ethos of the Indian Army and Recruiting Organisation, the complete selection process was thoroughly transparent thereby ensuring that the most suitable candidates are selected for the Finest Army.

