Bhopal Dog Murder Case: Animal Activists Reveal Dogs Were Kept In Small Cages In Pathetic Condition At Misrod Training Centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The brutal murder of a Pakistani Bully dog 'Sultan' has stirred-up a huge rebellion in the state capital Bhopal. Several animal activists and pet lovers reached at the Misrod-based training centre where the canine was brutally murdered and rescued 18 dogs-- said to be kept in unhygienic and pathetic condition.

Kavita Bhagnani, a pet lover and founder of Samantha Foundation, told the media that she along with her team reached the dog training center located at Sahara State 11 Mile at 1 pm on Thursday.

She was stunned to see the situation there. The dogs were kept in small cage-like spaces under the stairs. They were starving for many days. The place wasn’t hygienic and it was suffocating due to the smell. She and the team stayed there for about 3 hours and rescued 18 dogs.

Rage On Social Media

Reacting to the matter, a social media user and a freelance journalist Sakshi Joshi, took to X (formerly Twitter) to protest against the dog murder and said, “Nikhil kept the dogs starving in tiny cages. His statement that the dog couldn’t be controlled is totally absurd. He is a fraud. He charged Rs 13000 from the owner for the dog's training. Were 4 months not enough to tame the pet? ”

She asked, “And if the dog was so uncontrollable, then why did he not let the owner take him home when he called? Pet Sultan’s parent called the trainer on September 15. This was the day training was meant to get over, but Nikhil did not send him away. Also, the owner called twice on October 6, then also, Nikhil refused to send him away and said the dog needs to be trained further."

Joshi also appealed to public that if they have sent their pets to a training centre then they should bring them back home. She said it's better to not bring a pet home if it's seems difficult to train or handle him.

