Bhopal Dog Murder: Owner Was Apprised About Sultan's Death After Brutal CCTV Clip Went Viral; 18 Canines Rescued

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In another shocking revelation in Bhopal dog Sultan's murder case, canine owner and liquor businessman Nikhil alias Tinu Jaiswal told that the training centre hid the truth about his dog's death for eight days. It was the viral video that revealed his 'Sultan' was no more.

"The accused centre owner Ravi Kushwaha hid the truth from us for 8 days," he told media.

Recalling memories of his dear pet, Jaiswal told that his 'Sultan' was so powerful that he could pull Bolero and Scorpio with his teeth.

18 Dogs Rescued

As the video showing brutal murder of canine Sultan went viral on social media, Bhoplites gathered at Misrod-based dog centre on Thursday. The raised slogans against the accused trainers and rescued 18 other dogs from the centre.

Accused Kept Sultan Even After His Training Was Completed

According to information, Jaiswal, a resident of Kalapeepal in Shajapur district, had left his pet dog (Pakistani Bully Dog breed) to be trained at a Misord-based centre in Bhopal on May 1. He was charged a fee of Rs 13000 for dog training. The canine's training was completed by mid-September and when the Jaiswal called at the institute to ask if he can take his Sultan back, the staff lied that the dog is in the last leg of training and he will have to wait more.

Reports even suggest that the centre staff did not return the dog as they wanted to cross breed.

On October 10, training centre owner Ravi Kushwaha, along with staff Neha and Tarun, allegedly strangled the dog to death. The CCTV footage shows the trio tying a noose around Sultan's neck and then hanging from the gate.

Sultan's owner came to know about the incident eight days later on October 18 after the video went viral on social media.

Misrod police registered a case of animal cruelty against three people including the trainer.

