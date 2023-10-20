 Caught On CCTV: 3 Women In Jabalpur Jewellery Store Steals Bangles Worth ₹2 Lakh
Friday, October 20, 2023
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three women are caught in a CCTV camera pulling off the theft of bangles worth around Rs 2 lakh from a jewellery showroom in Jabalpur.

The entire act of theft was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the shop. Cantt police station has registered a case regarding this incident and started searching for the three women.

According to the information received from Cantt police station, this case pertains to Alankar Jewelers located on Sadar Main Road, where the three women had entered the showroom on the pretext of buying gold. The incident came to light after CCTV camera footage surfaced, after which Alankar Jewelers operator Arun Aggarwal lodged an FIR at Cantt Police Station.

It is being said that in the afternoon, three women around 55 to 60 years of age who came as customers asked the salesman to show them the gold bangles. After this, the women engaged in conversation and stole the bangles . After registering the FIR, the police are searching for the women on the basis of CCTV camera footage.

The bangles are worth two lakh rupees

In the CCTV camera footage, it can be clearly seen how the women were first asking the salesman to show them bangles of different designs, after which the woman sitting in the middle very neatly hid a pair of bangles below. According to the salesman, the price of the bangles is around Rs 2 lakh.

