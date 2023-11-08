MP Elections 2023: 'Congress Controls Its President Kharge By Remote,' Says PM Modi In Damoh

ANI

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Ramping up his electioneering for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired a sharp barb at the Congress, saying that the grand old party's president (Mallikarjun Kharge) is controlled by a remote.

Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Wednesday, PM Modi said that the people need to remain aware of the Congress party.

'Congress divides society for chair'

"This is the time to remain aware of the Congress party. It is that party that snatches money belonging to the poor, indulges in scams, and divides society for chair; for Congress, the development of a state and the nation is not important...Congress president is controlled by a remote. He can't do much. When the remote works, he abuses Sanatan (Dharma). Yesterday, when the remote was not working, he spoke about Pandavas and said there are five Pandavas in the BJP. We are proud that we are walking on the path laid by the Pandavas," PM Modi said.

Addressing a campaign meeting at Thatipur in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the 'panch pandavas' of the BJP.

"But these are not the actual pandavas (of epic Mahabharata fame), but the ones that need to be defeated," Kharge clarified.

'Congress CM's involved in betting'

Continuing his attack on Congress, PM Narendra Modi said the grand old party got power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but their CMs were involved in 'satta' (betting) and generating black money.

"In Chhattisgarh, there is betting and in Rajasthan, there is a 'red diary' of misdeeds of Congress. ...Congress means 'barbaadi ki guarantee'...In Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, Congress made a series of false promises. The party knows that the youth of MP don't trust them due to their track record of corruption. In 2018, they promised a waiver of farmers' loans but the farmers kept waiting for 15 months and still nothing was done," he added.

He further said that when we (BJP) formed a government (at the Centre) in 2014, I punctured all the tyres of Congress' corrupt machinery.

"We created a 'trishakti' of Aadhaar, bank accounts and mobile that Congress' corrupt machine could not bear," he added.

"Our guarantee is not about looting the country's treasures but taking our country forward. Our guarantee is not about getting votes, but making the countrymen more capable," he said.

'India everywhere, from ground to space'

The Prime Minister further said that from ground to space, India is being applauded everywhere.

"Today, praises are being sung of India in the whole world. India's Chandrayaan-3 has reached where no other nation has reached. The G20 summit held in India is being talked about by all. Our sportspeople are setting new records every day. I will continue my fight against corruption with your blessings," he said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

