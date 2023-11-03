MP Shocker: Class 8th Girl, Who Accused BJP Leader's Son Of Rape, Delivers Premature Baby In Indore; Another Accused Out On Bail

MP Shocker: Minor Rape Victim Gives Birth To Daughter In Indore; 8th Grader Delivers 6.5 Month Baby, Newborn Dies After 2 Days |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class 8th girl, who has accused BJP leader's son of raping her, delivered a baby girl last week in Indore. As she was a premature baby born in 6.5 months, t he newborn died after two days of the delivery. The matter came to fore on October 1 when the victim registered filed a rape case against the son of a BJP leader. At the time the report was filed, the victim was already 5.5 months pregnant, the police said.

According to information, one of the accused of this case got a bail within 14 days, while the second accused was arrested by Indore police 5 days ago. It is said that the victim’s family had no information about the bail of the first accused and they are objecting to the bail in the court.

On Thursday, the family members of the student reached Pardeshipura police station as the police had called them for verification of school documents.

What Is The Case?

The case is about a 16 year-old-girl living in Nandanagar. On October 1, the girl filed a rape case against BJP leader’s son in the police station. After the girl's statement, the police added the name of an accused in the case. He was arrested by the police on 27th October and sent to jail.

High Court Permitted Delivery

The family had appealed in the High Court regarding the birth of the child. After this, an order was given from the High Court regarding conditional normal delivery. The victim was admitted to a private hospital on October 25, where he gave birth to a baby girl. After this the newborn had difficulty in breathing. Later, the newborn was admitted to MTH hospital, where she died on Oct 27.

First Accused Out In 14 Days

However, the police arrested the first accused on October 3 who was sent to the Child Communication Home. He got bail on 14 October. Also, after the victim's statement in the court, the accused’s friend was also held as an accused by the police. Firstly absconding, he was arrested and sent to jail on the day of the newborn's death. Right now he is behind the bars.

Read Also MP: Naxalites Kills Villager On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer In Balaghat

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)