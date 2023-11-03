 MP: Naxalites Kills Villager On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer In Balaghat
The Naxalites also left pamphlets to give a message to the villagers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
article-image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Naxalites in Balaghat district shot dead a villager on suspicion of being a police informer. The Naxalites first caught the youth, then brought him to the village school intersection and shot him dead in the middle of the intersection. The Naxalites also left pamphlets to give a message to the villagers. In the pamphlets it was written that the responsibility of the village where Mukhwari is held lies with the Patel of that village. Carrying out such incidents by Naxalites is just to spread panic among the people.

According to information, Shankar Lal Pandre (50), a resident of Bhakku Tola village of Lanji police station in Balaghat district, was first taken hostage by the Naxalites late in the night. Later, to spread terror among the people, they brought him to the school square of the village and shot him dead.

After carrying out the incident, the Naxalites also left a leaflet near the dead body in which it is written that this is the consequence of speaking to the police.

This is not the first case when Naxalites have killed a villager on suspicion of being a police informer. Even before this, Naxalites have killed many villagers on the suspicion of being informers. As soon as information about the incident was received, Lanji police and senior police officers reached the spot and are investigating the entire incident.

