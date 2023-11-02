MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Model Is One Of Corruption, Crime And Commission, Claims CM Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) Kamal Nath (R) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The governance model of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath comprises "corruption, crime and commission", alleged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a rally in the poll-bound state on Thursday.

Assembly polls will take place in MP on November 17, while results will be declared on December 3.

"He has been saying the Kamal Nath model will come (if Congress wins the polls and forms government). What is this Kamal Nath model? It is a model of corruption, crime and commission," Chouhan said while addressing a gathering in Prithvipur Assembly seat in Tikamgarh district.

Chouhan claimed his government's flagship 'Ladli Behna Yojana', under which women beneficiaries get a fixed some every month, will cease to exist if the Congress came to power in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Incidentally, the Congress, in its election manifesto, has promised monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women, while Chouhan has earlier said the aid under Ladli Behna Yojana will be progressively raised to Rs 3000 per month.

'Will give LPG cylinders at Rs 450'

The CM also said his government will pay the fees of poor students taking admission in engineering and medical streams, provide a job to every family, supply LPG cylinders at Rs 450 each and waive inflated electricity bills.

The Congress will never be able to give such benefits to people, Chouhan claimed.

He said the Nath government, during its tenure from December 2018 to March 2020, had committed a "sin" by stopping welfare schemes, including Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to Baiga, Bharia and Saharia tribals.

Chouhan also addressed rallies in Sagar, Chhatarpur, Panna and Satna districts.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)