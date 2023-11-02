MP Elections 2023: 'Confident That Rebels Will Support Congress,' Says Former CM Kamal Nath

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has said he has held discussions with all the rebels who were denied tickets from the party for the forthcoming assembly polls and he is confident that they will support Congress wholeheartedly.

State Congress Chief Nath made the remark while talking to the reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

"We have held discussions with almost all the rebels who were upset and I am confident that they will support Congress wholeheartedly. A lot of them (among rebellions) will take back their nominations," Nath said.

Notably, today (November 2) is the last day to withdraw the nomination papers filed by the candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.

Meanwhile, speaking about the election survey in the state, the Congress leader said, "I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh that they will safeguard the future of the state." Meanwhile, reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s remark about Jai-Veeru politics, Nath said that the BJP should talk about itself and think less about them (Congress).

Notably, the reel characters of famous superhit Bollywood movie 'Sholay' have found a real character space in the Madhya Pradesh politics. Recently, a Congress leader has compared the friendship of former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh as 'Jai-Veeru' while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the duo were thieves.

The Congress also hit back saying it was Jai and Veeru who fought against the tyrannical Gabbar Singh. The Congress also said that they (BJP) looted the state just like Gabbar Singh.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

