MP News: AI App Makers Accountable For Preventing Misuse, IndiaAI'S GM Kartik Suri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Developers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) apps like Gemini, ChatGPT and Grok are responsible for ensuring their products are not misused for deception or fraud, including Deepfakes, said Kartik Suri, General Manager of IndiaAI. He emphasised that makers should incorporate safeguards in their apps.

“The Government of India has not issued a regulatory framework for AI developers but has released a comprehensive set of guidelines,” Suri told Free Press on sidelines of a day-long Madhya Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference in Bhopal on Thursday.

IndiaAI is the National AI Portal of India, launched by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NASSCOM.

Suri said that app developers must ensure the data sets their apps use are unbiased, neutral and genuine. He said AI should solve real problems and cautioned against misuse.

“AI is already part of our lives. It is everywhere, and we need to learn how to make the best use of it,” he said, noting that the government plans to provide fellowships for AI research at UG, PG and PhD levels.

A Foundational AI Literacy Course is also planned for schools. “We need to collaborate with state governments and institutions for this,” he said.

Suri said that states have different priorities and must use AI accordingly. “Madhya Pradesh has been working proactively in the sector,” he said.