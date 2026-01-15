 Bhopal News: BMC Abattoir Sealed But Illegal Slaughtering On
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: BMC Abattoir Sealed But Illegal Slaughtering On

Bhopal News: BMC Abattoir Sealed But Illegal Slaughtering On

Despite the BMC sealing its slaughterhouse over banned meat allegations, illegal animal slaughtering continues across Bhopal. Sources claim buffaloes are being killed in unauthorised locations, including homes and at night near the sealed facility. Meat is openly sold in markets and supplied for large events, raising serious questions over civic and police enforcement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
MP News: BMC Abattoir Sealed But Illegal Slaughtering On |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the slaughterhouse run by the Bhopal Municipal Council (BMC) was sealed over allegations of banned meat supply, illegal slaughtering of animals (buffalo) allegedly continues unabated, raising questions over civic authorities’ and police monitoring.

As per the rules, the slaughter of animals is permitted only inside an authorised slaughterhouse.

However, despite the BMC sealing its slaughterhouse following allegations of supply of banned meat, beef is still available in the local meat markets. Not only retail but even large orders for weddings and other community functions are reportedly being fulfilled by meat traders.

The supply raises questions that if the slaughterhouse remains sealed, then where are the animals being slaughtered and how is their meat reaching the market.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 44-Year-Old Teacher Shocked After Being Told Vote Already Cast In Her Name At Govandi Booth
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 44-Year-Old Teacher Shocked After Being Told Vote Already Cast In Her Name At Govandi Booth
Bombay HC Upholds ₹129-Crore Arbitral Award, Gives Andheri Redeveloper Final Chance To Secure Occupation Certificate
Bombay HC Upholds ₹129-Crore Arbitral Award, Gives Andheri Redeveloper Final Chance To Secure Occupation Certificate
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded Below 55%, Counting To Begin On January 16
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded Below 55%, Counting To Begin On January 16
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Move To Top Of Table With Big Win Over Falcon Risers Hyderabad; Tiigers Of Kolkata Edge Bengaluru Strikers In Low-Scoring Thriller
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Move To Top Of Table With Big Win Over Falcon Risers Hyderabad; Tiigers Of Kolkata Edge Bengaluru Strikers In Low-Scoring Thriller

According to local sources, after the closure of the official facility, animals are being slaughtered in several unauthorised slaughterhouses operating in different localities. In many cases, suppliers are even slaughtering animals inside their houses to avoid being detected.

In a more serious claim, some local sources in the Jahangirabad Jinsi area said the animals were being slaughtered secretly at night, close to the sealed slaughterhouse itself. The meat was then supplied to nearby traders. Sources also claimed that bulk orders were being accepted.

Aslam’s monopoly challenged

Sources claimed that earlier, Aslam Qureshi, also known as Aslam Chamda, and his aides held sway over the meat supply business.

It is alleged that to protect their monopoly, they did not allow unauthorized slaughterhouses to operate in the Jahangirabad area.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Lead Suspect Shaif Ali Irani Acquitted In Gold Chain Loot Case
article-image

However, after Aslam Qureshi was sent to jail, smaller meat operators allegedly got an opportunity to enter the business and were slaughtering animals illegally, sources said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: BMC Abattoir Sealed But Illegal Slaughtering On
Bhopal News: BMC Abattoir Sealed But Illegal Slaughtering On
Bhopal News: Laharpur Dam Turns Toxic As Sewage Filled Reservoir Raises Cancer Fear
Bhopal News: Laharpur Dam Turns Toxic As Sewage Filled Reservoir Raises Cancer Fear
MP News: It Won’t Easy To Give 50% Rebate On Road Tax At Trade Fairs; Government Puts Conditions,...
MP News: It Won’t Easy To Give 50% Rebate On Road Tax At Trade Fairs; Government Puts Conditions,...
MP News: Historic Move, MPPSC To Fill Record 1,832 Medical Officer Posts
MP News: Historic Move, MPPSC To Fill Record 1,832 Medical Officer Posts
MP News: AI App Makers Accountable For Preventing Misuse, IndiaAI'S GM Kartik Suri
MP News: AI App Makers Accountable For Preventing Misuse, IndiaAI'S GM Kartik Suri