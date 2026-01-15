Bhopal News: BMC Abattoir Sealed But Illegal Slaughtering On

MP News: BMC Abattoir Sealed But Illegal Slaughtering On |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the slaughterhouse run by the Bhopal Municipal Council (BMC) was sealed over allegations of banned meat supply, illegal slaughtering of animals (buffalo) allegedly continues unabated, raising questions over civic authorities’ and police monitoring.

As per the rules, the slaughter of animals is permitted only inside an authorised slaughterhouse.

However, despite the BMC sealing its slaughterhouse following allegations of supply of banned meat, beef is still available in the local meat markets. Not only retail but even large orders for weddings and other community functions are reportedly being fulfilled by meat traders.

The supply raises questions that if the slaughterhouse remains sealed, then where are the animals being slaughtered and how is their meat reaching the market.

According to local sources, after the closure of the official facility, animals are being slaughtered in several unauthorised slaughterhouses operating in different localities. In many cases, suppliers are even slaughtering animals inside their houses to avoid being detected.

In a more serious claim, some local sources in the Jahangirabad Jinsi area said the animals were being slaughtered secretly at night, close to the sealed slaughterhouse itself. The meat was then supplied to nearby traders. Sources also claimed that bulk orders were being accepted.

Aslam’s monopoly challenged

Sources claimed that earlier, Aslam Qureshi, also known as Aslam Chamda, and his aides held sway over the meat supply business.

It is alleged that to protect their monopoly, they did not allow unauthorized slaughterhouses to operate in the Jahangirabad area.

Read Also Bhopal News: Lead Suspect Shaif Ali Irani Acquitted In Gold Chain Loot Case

However, after Aslam Qureshi was sent to jail, smaller meat operators allegedly got an opportunity to enter the business and were slaughtering animals illegally, sources said.