MP: Gwalior SDOP Gifts Voter ID Card To Wife On Karwa Chauth; Urges People To Cast Vote In Assembly Polls (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior SDOP Santosh Patel is known for his unique initiatives to spread awareness among the citizens on various issues, a move that has earned him a huge following on social media. Taking it a step forward, Patel on the occasion of Karwa Chauth gave a unique gift to his wife, her voter ID card and urged people to cast their votes in the upcoming assembly elections.

In a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Patel and his wife Roshni can be seen celebrating Karwa Chauth. Roshni saw her husband’s face through a seive after seeing the moon and prayed for his long life. After this, Patel took out a gift from his pocket and handed it to Roshni. When Roshni opened it, it had both her and her husband’s voter ID cards.

The couple then showed their voter ID cards and appealed to everyone to vote.

“I was able to cast a vote till now because I was out of town for studies. But, this time both me and my wife will vote. Let us support democracy and vote together,” he said.

Deputy SP's crazy fan following on social media

In the video, the deputy SP can also be seen asking his wife whether she liked the gift and will she go to cast her vote, to which she replied positively.

Patel’s video has gone viral on social media with netizen’s praising him for his efforts. He has more than 22,000 followers on X.

Notably, on last year’s Karwa Chauth, Patel had performed the puja wearing a helmet to appeal to people to wear helmets and prevent road accidents.

