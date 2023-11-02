'No End To Indore Food'... MS Dhoni Praises City's Unique Recipes, Proud Indoreans Go Gaga Over Viral Video (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's food is back in headlines, with celebs sharing their love for the uniquely curated recipes. This time, a video clip of star cricketer and former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni is going viral on social media in which he is seen praising Indore’s snacks.

Pride Indoreans shared the video widely on social media, expressing their excitement.

The instagram page indorenagari.in shared the clip on social media. In the reel, MS Dhoni, fondly known as the 'captain cool' can be heard saying ‘I have been to Indore and had evening snacks there. There is no end to the food.’

The fans in the comment agreed with Dhoni and said “24 ghante bhi khaoge to kam padega”.

Another instagram user said, “Jo bhi Indore aata hai, uske mann mai Indore sama jata hai.”

The video is from an event hosted at The Taj in Bangalore, was attended by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rigi’s brand ambassador and Tanmay Bhat, a popular youtuber.

Indore famous for Sarafa and Chappan

Sarafa Market, the city's most well-known food sector, is open until past midnight. During the day, it's a jewellery market, but after 9 p.m., it transforms into a bustling food market. A delightfully straightforward snack called "garadu" is served from stalls at Sarafa when winter draws near. It is made by adding sliced yam (Garadu) to big frying pans and then dusting it with "chatpata" seasoning.

Don't leave Indore without trying this beloved local dish. Poha jalebi from Indore has gained popularity all over the nation.

Known as "Chappan Dukaan," a completely fresh food destination, features a cluster of 56 food stalls that confirm Indore's standing as one of India's cleanest cities.

