Karwa Chauth 2023: Bollywood-Inspired, More Unmarried College Girls Observe Fast For Their Partners

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The young college girls in the city were seen blooming to celebrate the festival of ‘Karwa Chauth’. From applying mehendi to fasting and performing puja for the long life of boyfriends, the craze to celebrate ‘Karwa Chauth’ is increasing every year among the bachelorettes, especially ones living away from their families in hostel.

Excited to celebrate the festival, they shopped new dresses, karwas (a mud jug used in rituals) and other puja related items.

Rashi (name changed) from a private hostel at AB Road said, "I cherish my partner. I'm fasting for my lover in the same way that my mother does for my father. Celebrating the day is quite acceptable."

The girls believed Karwa Chauth is a festival of love and should not be linked to marital status of a woman.

Hostel terraces witnessed several girls dressed in red, with puja thali in hand, video calling their partners as they broke their fasts following the moon rise.

Another girl Nishi (name changed) who was not fasting but helping her friends in preparing for the occasion said, “I do not fast or celebrate Karwa Chauth, but it’s quite fun to see my friends following all the traditions that married women perform. It is also delightful to witness my friends respecting the tradition.”

The celebration is enchanting to the younger generation as both girls and boys participated enthusiastically in the rituals. However, most of them maintained their families were not aware of their celebration.

When asked about the future plans, Prachi (name changed) said, “My parents don’t know about my relationship, also they don’t support inter-caste marriage, therefore the chances of getting married are very low. But I love my partner the most, so I fast on Karwa Chauth.”

One of the girls from a hostel located in Scheme no. 54, Anushka (name changed), video called her boyfriend while the moon was visible and then saw him through the sieve. Later, broke her fast by drinking water.

Requesting anonymity, one of the city hostels’ staff said more unmarried girls have started fasting on Karwa Chauth. “The trend of Karwa Chauth is rising and I feel Bollywood movies are a major reason. Every year, on the D-day, several unmarried girls dress up and offer prayers in witness to the moon and break fasts on video calls with their partners.”

Laughingly, he said, “Though I have heard them lying on phone calls when their parents ask them if they had meals on time.”

