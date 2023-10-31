Karwa Chauth 2023: Thousands Of Women Throng Bhopal’s New Market For Shopping; Check Muhurt, Moon Rise Timings In MP Cities

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2023

Karwa Chauth fast is observed by married women for the long life of their husbands. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1.

FP Photo

Ahead of the festival, Bhopal's New market was seen bustling with women queuing up to buy karwas, seives and other item for puja.

FP Photo

Women thronged roadsides as they embraced henna on their hands, as part of 'Solah Sringar'.

FP Photo

There is a tradition of breaking fast on Karwa Chauth after worshiping the moon. In the recent times, husbands, too, have started fasting, praying for the wives’ well-being.

FP Photo

This year, Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will last from 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm. The time of fasting will be from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm. Apart from this, moonrise timings for Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain are 8:29 pm, 8:36 pm and 8:37 pm respectively.

FP Photo

Ahead of the big day, women purchased different types of karwa made of clay, brass, silver and gold. Bangles, bindi and mehndi are also purchased for the purpose of worship.

FP Photo

According to astrologers, this year, a rare Shiva Yoga is being formed on Karwa Chauth. By worshiping Mata Karwa in this yoga, the devotee will receive the blessings of Lord Mahadev.

FP Photo

