Karwa Chauth 2023: Thousands Of Women Throng Bhopal’s New Market For Shopping; Check Muhurt, Moon Rise Timings In MP Cities

This year, Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will last from 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm. The time of fasting will be from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm. Apart from this, moonrise timings for Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain are 8:29 pm, 8:36 pm and 8:37 pm respectively.

