MP Foundation Day: Indore Collector Hoists Flag At Collectorate, Disabled Kids Present Cultural Programs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, a program was organised at Indore Collectorate on Wednesday. Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T hoisted the flag and commenced the program.

Cultural programs based on voter awareness were presented by disabled children and other artists.

CM Chouhan greets the citizens of the state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also greeted the people on the auspicious occasion.

CM Chouhan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending wishes to the citizens of the state on the occasion.

He wrote on X that, “Hearty greetings to all the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Foundation Day. Once upon a time the state was called ‘Bimaru’ state, but today we are developed. This journey will continue to move forward and the time is not far when Madhya Pradesh will be the number 1 state of the country in every field. Let us all together make Madhya Pradesh prosperous, developed and self-reliant.”

PM Modi greeted people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Madhya Pradesh on the state's Foundation Day and said it is achieving new heights of development and making important contributions in realising the nation's resolutions in 'Amrit Kaal'.

"My heartiest greetings to all the family members of Madhya Pradesh on the foundation day of the state. Our Madhya Pradesh, which is touching new heights of development every day, is making an important contribution in realising the country's resolutions in Amrit Kaal. I wish that this state continues to move forward on the path of progress," PM Modi said in a post on X.

