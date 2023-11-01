 Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day: PM Modi Says State Achieving New Heights Of Development
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Madhya Pradesh on the state's Foundation Day and said it is achieving new heights of development and making important contributions in realising the nation's resolutions in 'Amrit Kaal'.

Madhya Pradesh state was formed on November 1, 1956 following the reorganisation of states.

The state is celebrating its 68th Foundation Day on Wednesday. The MP assembly polls are scheduled later this month due to which the model code of conduct has been enforced in the state.

"My heartiest greetings to all the family members of Madhya Pradesh on the foundation day of the state. Our Madhya Pradesh, which is touching new heights of development every day, is making an important contribution in realising the country's resolutions in Amrit Kaal. I wish that this state continues to move forward on the path of progress," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Elections to the 230-member state assembly will be held on November 17.

