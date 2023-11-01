From Decorative Karwas To All Things Red, A Glimpse Of Karwa Chauth Celebrations In Indore

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023
Karwa Chauth has special significance in Hindu religion. On this day, married women observe Nirjala fast and perform puja for the long life of their husbands. Married women in Indore also celebrated Karwa Chauth with great fervour. Here is a glimpse of it.
With full devotion, women performed the Karwa Chauth puja together by doing sixteen adornments (Solah Sringar) and in the evening, after the moon rose, they broke the fast by looking at their husband's face through a sieve and offering Arghya to the moon.
On Wednesday, after taking bath in the morning, women ate Sargi before sunrise. This year, the time for worshiping and listening to the story of Karwa Chauth was from 5.36 pm to 6.54 pm.
To perform puja, all the women sit together and put a picture of Satyavan and Savitri in the middle and also the idol of Mother Parvati is decorated. Different stories of Karwa Chauth are heard and one by one all the ingredients, sweets and mathri etc. are offered to Goddess Parvati.
Karwa, lid, flour, fruits, turmeric, flowers, straw, kalash, curd, kalash, sugar, mouli, sweets, sieve, ghee and milk etc. are included in the puja material of Karwa Chauth.
In Indore, the moon rose at 8:37 pm, bringing joy to the faces of all the fasting women. The women then performed aarti for their husband. They first looked first at the moon and then at their husband's face through the fancy beautifully decorated seives.
The women then broke their fast by drinking water from their husband's hands. Women prayed for the long life of their husbands hoping to celebrate Karwa Chauth again next year.
