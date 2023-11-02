MP Weather Update: Days Become Slightly Cool, Temperature To Dip After Diwali

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is a slight cold effect in Madhya Pradesh in November. Generally the mercury starts falling between November 15 and 20. In many cities including Gwalior, Jabalpur, Pachmarhi, Naugaon, Malanjkhand, the mercury reaches 8 degrees, while in Bhopal-Indore the mercury remains between 10 to 11 degrees. If meteorologists are to be believed, a similar trend is expected this time too.

HS Pandey, senior scientist of IMD Bhopal, said, there will be severe cold in December and January. At many places the mercury reaches 2 degrees. Before this, the effect of a slight cold starts in November.

Meteorologist Prakash Dhawale said, till November 15, there will be heat during the day and slight cold at night. After this the mercury will start falling. By November 20, the cold will start increasing. Talking about Bhopal, the night temperature may come down to 10 to 11 degrees by the last week. The temperature will remain around 30 degrees during the day.

Bhopal hot during day and cold at night

There is a trend of heat during the day and cold at night in Bhopal for the last 10 years in the month of November. The weather department has predicted similar weather this time too. This happened twice in 10 years in Bhopal, when the night temperature reached 9 degrees. This time the mercury will remain between 10 to 12 degrees. Due to active Western Disturbance, drizzle may also occur.

10 year trend in MP cities

The average maximum temperature of the state in November remains 29 degrees and 14-15 degrees at night. In many cities the mercury reaches 6 degrees.

In Indore, the mercury has reached 10.4 degrees only once between 2013 and 2022. In other years the temperature has been between 11 to 13.8 degrees. The minimum temperature reached 5.6 degrees on November 25, 1938.

The night temperature in Ujjain remains between 9 to 13.5 degrees. The lowest temperature was 2.8 degrees on November 30, 1974.

The minimum temperature recorded in Jabalpur on November 12, 1889 was 3.9 degrees Celsius. This is a record so far. Talking about the last 10 years, the mercury reached its lowest level of 7.8 degrees on November 28, 2022.

Gwalior is cold in November. The minimum temperature was at or near 8 degrees four times between 2013 and 2022. For the last two years the minimum temperature remained only 8 degrees.The night temperature in Betul reached 8 degrees. The mercury has reached 8 degrees here five times in the last 10 years.

Due to being a rocky area, Rewa district is also affected by cold. On November 19, 20 and 26, 2014, the night temperature reached 7 degrees. There was record cold here on November 30, 1970. Then the mercury dropped to 4.4 degrees.

