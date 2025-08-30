BJP Dresses Down Bhind MLA For Brandishing Fist At Collector

Party Dresses Down Bhind MLA For Brandishing Fist At Collector |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator from Bhind Narendra Singh Kushwaha got a dressing-down from the party on Friday for brandishing a fist and a slap at the Bhind collector, Sanjeev Shrivastava.

The party's state president, Hemant Khandelwal; organisational general secretary, Hitanand Sharma; and the party’s state in charge, Mahendra Singh Chouhan, called Kushwaha to the party office and ticked him off.

They told Kushwaha that his conduct was beyond the party line. Sharma said such conduct would not be tolerated. The leaders of the organisation told Kushwaha that they had let him off the hook, but if he did not change his behaviour, he would face the music.

Khandelwal also told Kushwaha that indiscipline would not be tolerated. Kushwaha was advised to follow the party line, and if he tried to cross the barrier, the party would act against him.

According to sources, a report about the incident, in which Kushwaha brandished a fist at the collector, reached the central leadership.

The central leaders also came to know that the collector and the legislator called each other a thief. The central leaders were angry with the state leadership after the incident. The legislator and the collector accused each other of stealing sand.

Those who are breaking the party discipline are called to Bhopal and ticked off after Khandelwal has taken over as the state party president. But the leaders are not ready to change their conduct.

IAS Association demands action against Bhind MLA Kushwah

Taking strong exception to BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah’s alleged misbehaviour with Bhind collector Sanjeev Shrivastava, office-bearers of the Madhya Pradesh IAS Officers’ Association met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday and handed over a memorandum demanding appropriate action in the matter.

Association president Manu Shrivastava said Kushwah tried to publicly intimidate and insult the collector. Any attempt by an elected representative to intimidate an officer undermines the dignity of the civil service, said Shrivastava.

Such incidents demoralise officers working in the field and affect their ability to take free and fair decisions, he said, adding that collector is representative of government at district level. The Association demanded appropriate action to prevent recurrence of such incidents. It also demanded that clear directives should be issued to ensure the dignity and security of field officers.