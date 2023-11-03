MP Crime: Married Muslim Man Forces Ujjain College Girl To Convert Religion, Takes Her To Ajmer & Rapes Her

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A sensational case of love jihad has been reported from Ujjain's Nagjhiri area, where a married Muslim man allegedly forced a college girl to convert her religion to marry him, took her to Ajmer and raped her.

The accused has been arrested after the girl's family approached police.

According to information, a college student living in the Nagjhiri area told the police that she knew Farzan Khan, who lives in the area, for the last four years. “A few days ago, accused Farzan said that he loves me and wants to marry me, on which I told him that I cannot marry him as he belongs to Muslim community. Following which, he started pressuring me to convert to Islam. He tricked me and took me to Ajmer and raped me. He even threatened to kill my family if I do not follow his instructions."

The victim said that after Ajmer, the accused took her to Biaora Rajgarh. Here his wife and father-in-law came to take them and it was here that she came to know that he was already married. On this, the girl called her mother and told her the entire ncident. After this, the police arrested the accused Farzan and handed over the student to her family.