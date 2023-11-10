 MP Elections 2023: Gondwana Party Candidate Slaps BJP Leader For Campaigning In 'Yellow' Scarf, Video Goes Viral
Notably, ‘Yellow’ is the symbolic colour of the tribal party, Gondwana Ganatantra Party.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A leader of Gondwana Ganatantra Party allegedly slapped a BJP leader for wearing a yellow turban-- a symbolic color of the tribal party, during a rally in Amarwada Legislative Assembly of Chhindwara. A few locals captured the incident on the camera and the video is now going viral on the social media.

The candidate from Gondwana Ganatantra Party, also known as Gogampa Party, Devraven Bhalawi, expressed objection to BJP leader campaigning wearing yellow turban and scarf, alleging that he was trying to mislead the public and seeking votes on the tribal party's name.

As both the leaders came face to face while campaigning, Devendra saw that the BJP leader--who recently exited Gogampa party, was wearing a yellow turban. Seeing this, Devraven started to vent his anger out. The BJP candidate then started to defend himself, but Devraven lost his cool and slapped the former twice and thrice. The video is now doing rounds on social media.

Notably, the BJP leader had recently exited Gondwana Ganatantra Party.

