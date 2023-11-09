MP Elections 2023: 'Abki Baar 200 Paar,' Little Girl Cheers For CM 'Mama' During Campaign Rally; Shivraj Assures Victory

Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A little girl boosted the confidence of 'Mama', as she cheered "Ab ki baar, 200 paar" during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's rally in Rajgarh on Wednesday.

Sharing the post on X, Chouhan wrote, “Goddess Saraswati resides in the children. We are sure to win 200 seats this elections."

With a week left for polling, the political parties are in full campaigning mode. Several election rallies are scheduled on a daily basis. PM Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge are addressing two to three events every day since the week started.

In the same series, CM Chouhan reached Rajgarh on Wednesday and as the crowd greeted him, a little girl cheered, "Abki baar 200 bar", (This time, we will cross 200 seats.)

Elated, CM posted the clip from the event on social media, assuring that the BJP will form a government in Madhya Pradesh with majority 200 seats.

Earlier as well, when the four-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister went to file his nomination in Budhni, children were seen cheering for him. In a video posted by Office of Chief Minister Shivraj on social media, a child was seen cheering “Mere mama! Shivraj mama ke aage koi bol sakta hai kya?” (referring to a popular Elvish Yadav meme on social media).

Chouhan popular among kids

The state government’s schemes for kids under Chouhan’s chief ministership has earned him huge popularity among the kids. From Ladli Laxmi Yojana which aims to empower girl child by providing a total disbursement of Rs 1,18,000 in her lifetime to laptop distribution schemes, Chouhan has managed to create significant impact among the adolescent population of the state.

The state is scheduled to vote on November 17 while the results will be announced on December 3. It will be interesting to find out whether the love and support of this non-voter population helps in bringing BJP back to power.

