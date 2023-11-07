Madhya Pradesh Police 'Arrests' Rat For Drinking 60 Bottles Of Seized Liquor, Other Rodents Play Hide & Seek

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident has been reported from Chhindwara, where 60 bottles of liquor went missing from the police station. The police have claimed that the rats drank all the booze! It does not stop here. The cops have even 'arrested' one of the accused rats.

Though it cannot be confirmed whether the rats drank all the alcohol.

The matter, however, is more complicated than just rodents having fun. The liquor that has been compromised with was illegal and was seized by the police. The case in which the liquor bottles were seized is still pending in the court. The police are now finding a way to explain the situation in the court as the material will need to be shown in the court.

As of now, Kotwali police have succeeded in imprisoning one rat by laying a trap, while others are still on the run.

Rat terror in all offices

It is noteworthy that apart from the police office, the rat menace is common in other offices as well including District Hospital, Collectorate, Education Department. Several incidents of rats gnawing upon important documents and sometimes even dead bodies have been reported in the past.