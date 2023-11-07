 Madhya Pradesh Police 'Arrests' Rat For Drinking 60 Bottles Of Seized Liquor, Other Rodents Play Hide & Seek
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Police 'Arrests' Rat For Drinking 60 Bottles Of Seized Liquor, Other Rodents Play Hide & Seek

Madhya Pradesh Police 'Arrests' Rat For Drinking 60 Bottles Of Seized Liquor, Other Rodents Play Hide & Seek

As of now, Kotwali police have succeeded in imprisoning one rat by laying a trap, while others are still on the run.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident has been reported from Chhindwara, where 60 bottles of liquor went missing from the police station. The police have claimed that the rats drank all the booze! It does not stop here. The cops have even 'arrested' one of the accused rats.

Though it cannot be confirmed whether the rats drank all the alcohol.

Read Also
MP Ajab Hai, Sabse Gajab Hai! Inmate Files Nomination, Runs Campaign From Umaria Jail
article-image

The matter, however, is more complicated than just rodents having fun. The liquor that has been compromised with was illegal and was seized by the police. The case in which the liquor bottles were seized is still pending in the court. The police are now finding a way to explain the situation in the court as the material will need to be shown in the court.

As of now, Kotwali police have succeeded in imprisoning one rat by laying a trap, while others are still on the run.

Read Also
MP: Man Gets Life Term For Attacking Wife With Axe In Anuppur
article-image

Rat terror in all offices

It is noteworthy that apart from the police office, the rat menace is common in other offices as well including District Hospital, Collectorate, Education Department. Several incidents of rats gnawing upon important documents and sometimes even dead bodies have been reported in the past.

Read Also
MP: Three Shops Gutted In Fire In Rehti
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 102-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote From Home As Early Polling Begins For Disabled,...

MP Elections 2023: 102-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote From Home As Early Polling Begins For Disabled,...

Bhopal: "Congress Has Always Used Black Money," Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Police 'Arrests' Rat For Drinking 60 Bottles Of Seized Liquor, Other Rodents Play...

Madhya Pradesh Police 'Arrests' Rat For Drinking 60 Bottles Of Seized Liquor, Other Rodents Play...

IT Dept Raids Offices Of Som Distilleries In Bhopal, Indore Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Elections

IT Dept Raids Offices Of Som Distilleries In Bhopal, Indore Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Elections

MP: Vehicle Carrying Nearly 2 Dozen Gas Cylinders Explodes In Jabalpur

MP: Vehicle Carrying Nearly 2 Dozen Gas Cylinders Explodes In Jabalpur