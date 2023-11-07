 MP: Man Gets Life Term For Attacking Wife With Axe In Anuppur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Man Gets Life Term For Attacking Wife With Axe In Anuppur

MP: Man Gets Life Term For Attacking Wife With Axe In Anuppur

According to reports, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on 50-year-old Ram Singh Gond, a resident of Khodri area under Tikratola police station, for a murderous attack on his wife, Shyam Bai.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 07:42 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Additional district sessions judge of Anuppur, RP Sewatiya, has awarded life term to a man for attacking his wife with an axe. The woman is alive.

According to reports, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on 50-year-old Ram Singh Gond, a resident of Khodri area under Tikratola police station, for a murderous attack on his wife, Shyam Bai.

On June 24 last year, Shyam Bai along with her two children Sunita and Bhawar went to their room after taking dinner.

Then Ram Singh, who was dead drunk, entered the room, and when his wife had an altercation with him over his consuming liquor daily, the man picked up an axe and hit her with it.

The woman raised an alarm and tumbled to the floor of the room in a pool of blood.

On hearing her yells, her son Bhawar and daughter Sunita rushed to the spot.

The children informed their uncle, father’s brother, about the incident and took their mother to the hospital.

Sunita lodged a complaint at Venkatnagar police station about the incident.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Congress Never Gave DA At Par With Centre, Says CM
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Sub-Jail Inmates Urged To Give Up Negative Thoughts, Be Disciplined In Ganj Basoda

MP: Sub-Jail Inmates Urged To Give Up Negative Thoughts, Be Disciplined In Ganj Basoda

MP Elections 2023: BJP Candidate From Rewa, Tripathi, Goes Door-To-Door To Seek Votes For Party

MP Elections 2023: BJP Candidate From Rewa, Tripathi, Goes Door-To-Door To Seek Votes For Party

MP: Three Shops Gutted In Fire In Rehti

MP: Three Shops Gutted In Fire In Rehti

MP: Man Gets Life Term For Attacking Wife With Axe In Anuppur

MP: Man Gets Life Term For Attacking Wife With Axe In Anuppur

MP Elections 2023: Brahmins, Patels Hold Key In Amarpatan

MP Elections 2023: Brahmins, Patels Hold Key In Amarpatan