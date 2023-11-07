MP: Man Gets Life Term For Attacking Wife With Axe In Anuppur

Representational Image

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Additional district sessions judge of Anuppur, RP Sewatiya, has awarded life term to a man for attacking his wife with an axe. The woman is alive.

According to reports, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on 50-year-old Ram Singh Gond, a resident of Khodri area under Tikratola police station, for a murderous attack on his wife, Shyam Bai.

On June 24 last year, Shyam Bai along with her two children Sunita and Bhawar went to their room after taking dinner.

Then Ram Singh, who was dead drunk, entered the room, and when his wife had an altercation with him over his consuming liquor daily, the man picked up an axe and hit her with it.

The woman raised an alarm and tumbled to the floor of the room in a pool of blood.

On hearing her yells, her son Bhawar and daughter Sunita rushed to the spot.

The children informed their uncle, father’s brother, about the incident and took their mother to the hospital.

Sunita lodged a complaint at Venkatnagar police station about the incident.

