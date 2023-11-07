MP Elections 2023: Congress Never Gave DA At Par With Centre, Says CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that Congress never gave Dearness Allowance (DA) at par with the Central government.

Chouhan was addressing a public rally at Nehru Nagar Chowk under Bhopal South assembly constituency in favour of party candidate Bhagwandas Sabnani. He solicited votes and support for the BJP candidate.

“The Congress has ruined the country. It ruined students. BJP will provide jobs to a man from every family after coming to power,” he said.

He further said, “The Congress scrapped Tirth Yatra Yojana when it was voted to power. The BJP has restored the Tirth Yatra Yojana and now devotees are provided air travel facilities for pilgrimage.”

The CM further said, “When I worship girls, Congress calls it drama. So it is Congress which calls girls “item”. For the safety of girls, I bulldozed the property of miscreants just to finish them from the state. I will never spare the miscreants in the state. On other hands, Congress gives patronage to miscreants”.

