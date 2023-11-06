Bhopal: Elderly Man Dies After E-Rickshaw Overturns In Eintkhedi

Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man on-board an e-rickshaw died after the vehicle turned turtle in Eintkhedi locality of the city on Sunday, the police said. The police added the man succumbed to injuries on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, when he was undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police have registered a case of negligence against the driver, as he left the elderly man behind and fled.

Eintkhedi police station house officer (SHO) Kailash Bharadwaj said the man who died in the incident has been identified as Leela Kishan Sehariya (60). He used to work as a daily wager earlier, and had left the house on Sunday noon for Diwali purchase. He had been to Karond, and was on his way back in an e-rickshaw which overturned near the Bhaironpura village of Eintkhedi.

His head banged against the ground and he began bleeding profusely. But the driver didn't come to his help, rather he fled from the scene along with his vehicle. Locals rescued him and referred him to Hamidia hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case against the driver of the e-rickshaw and have begun searching for him.

