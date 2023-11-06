 Bhopal: 10 Miscreants Externed Ahead Of Polls
Bhopal: 10 Miscreants Externed Ahead Of Polls

Monday, November 06, 2023
Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ten miscreants have been externed from the city in view of assembly elections on Monday.

For smooth conduct of the upcoming assembly elections, orders have been issued by the Police Commissioner, Bhopal, against 10 habitual criminals/surveillance goons, miscreants to extern them from Bhopal.

Cases of robbery and murder have been registered against the accused at various police stations in the city.

Those who have been externed include Shani Rao of New Basti, Ashok Colony, Jatkhedi police station Misrod; Ramdayal Mali of village Mughalia, Chhap police station, Khajuri Sadak; Ramgopal Chaukse of Bangrasiya, Police Station Misrod; Gaurav Rana of Shitala Mata Mandir Main Road Ibrahimganj, under Hanumanganj police station; Gaurav Gupta of Ibrahimganj, Police Station Hanumanganj; Ashish Israni alias of Bairagarh; Wasim alias Badshah of Krishna Colony under Gautamnagar police station; Shahzad alias Salman, Krishna Nagar Colony, PGVT Road Gautam Nagar police station and Mahsin Qureshi alias Tanzeem of Qazi Camp under Police Station Hanumanganj, Bhopal.

