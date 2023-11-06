 Bhopal: No Water, No Vote, Say Rishi Parishar Residents
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: No Water, No Vote, Say Rishi Parishar Residents

Bhopal: No Water, No Vote, Say Rishi Parishar Residents

According to residents, the builder had installed a tube well for water supply at plot no-17.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Rishi Parishar, Kotara Sultanabad, in Bhopal South assembly constituency have put banners in front of their house, saying, “No water, no votes”, as water supply in the area has not been restored despite intervention by the district administration.

According to residents, the builder had installed a tube well for water supply at plot no-17. However, the supply was stopped on the ground of encroachment.

Though the SDM TT Nagar attached the property and appointed Kamla Nagar TI (police) as receiver, the open land has been fenced and water supply remains stopped.

The residents said that even after intervention of the SDM, water supply has not been restored, that’s why they have put up the banners.

Read Also
Bhopal: BLOs Working Round-The-Clock To Make Polls Possible
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 521 Listed Criminals Arrested During Patrol

Bhopal: 521 Listed Criminals Arrested During Patrol

Bhopal: Elderly Man Dies After E-Rickshaw Overturns In Eintkhedi

Bhopal: Elderly Man Dies After E-Rickshaw Overturns In Eintkhedi

Bhopal: 100 Absentee Polling Personnel Issued Notices

Bhopal: 100 Absentee Polling Personnel Issued Notices

Bhopal: Car Worth ₹3 Lakh Stolen From SAF Constable's House

Bhopal: Car Worth ₹3 Lakh Stolen From SAF Constable's House

Bhopal: 10 Miscreants Externed Ahead Of Polls

Bhopal: 10 Miscreants Externed Ahead Of Polls