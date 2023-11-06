Bhopal: No Water, No Vote, Say Rishi Parishar Residents

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Rishi Parishar, Kotara Sultanabad, in Bhopal South assembly constituency have put banners in front of their house, saying, “No water, no votes”, as water supply in the area has not been restored despite intervention by the district administration.

According to residents, the builder had installed a tube well for water supply at plot no-17. However, the supply was stopped on the ground of encroachment.

Though the SDM TT Nagar attached the property and appointed Kamla Nagar TI (police) as receiver, the open land has been fenced and water supply remains stopped.

The residents said that even after intervention of the SDM, water supply has not been restored, that’s why they have put up the banners.

