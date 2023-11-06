MP Ajab Hai, Sabse Gajab Hai! Inmate Files Nomination, Runs Campaign From Umaria Jail

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “MP Ajab Hai, Sabjse Gajab Hai,” this jingle perfectly describes the central state as the heart of India never fails to surprise us!

This time an inmate has filed his nomination papers from the prison in Umaria. Not only this, he is running his election campaign from the cell itself! Radheshyam Kakodia from the Gondwana Ganatantra Party, filed his nomination papers for Manpur constituency from Umaria district jail.

Kakodia started engaging with locals about six months before the election, raising crucial issues of development such as electricity, water, roads, rehabilitation, and village growth. However, his campaign isn’t like those of other candidates; he isn’t visible for public meetings or canvassing since he is in the jail.

Despite being behind bars, Kakodia managed to submit his election documents from the prison. However, his campaign lacks the typical display of hoardings or posters. Instead, his supporters are conducting outreach on his behalf. They are visiting people door-to-door, holding conversations, and even seeking permission from the court for four public meetings.

Furthermore, Kakodia's social media team is actively promoting his candidacy on platforms like Facebook. They are sharing campaign-related content regularly. This move comes after a protest held by Kakodia on September 26 at the Umaria district headquarters.

At an event, Kakodia and around 10,000 supporters protested against alleged corruption in the Scheduled Tribe Basti Development Scheme, accusing the Tribal Welfare Minister Meena Singh.

Later, the situation escalated when the police intervened, leading to a violent clash. The police action resulted in 21 officers, including an Additional Superintendent of Police and a Traffic Inspector, sustaining injuries. Subsequently, the police arrested Kakodia and 25 other protesters. Following the incident, Kakodia has remained inside the jail.

