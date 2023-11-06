MP: Congress Demands Narendra Singh Tomar's Resignation After His Son’s ‘Money Deal’ Video Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress’ social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate has demanded Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar‘s resignation on Monday, after a video purportedly showing his son discussing transactions worth crores of rupees, went viral on social media on Monday. She has also demanded immediate arrest of Tomar’s son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar.

Talking to the reporters, Shrinate said, "A video is going viral in which Narendra Singh Tomar's son Devendra Singh Tomar seems to be demanding a bribe. EC should take cognizance of this matter, watch the video and take immediate action. Deals worth Rs 100 crores and Rs 39 crores are being done by someone. They were talking about some person named Tyagi related to mining and address proof of Krishna Menon.”

“The thing is Narendra Singh Tomar has been the minister of mining and is the neighbour of Amit Shah on Krishna Menon road. Why are ED, CBI and Income Tax Department quiet on the matter. He is a big leader. How can the matter be investigated till he resigns from his post. Hence, Narendra Singh Tomar should resign from his post and his son Devendra Tomar should be arrested,” she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Why are investigating agencies quiet?'

Shrinate further trained guns at PM Narendra Modi and said that though he keeps talking about corruption, these things are happening under his nose. “Who knows what connections Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his ministers have,” she added.

On the FIR being registered calling the video fake, she said, “I saw the video on social media and held a press conference regarding it. We will only get to know the truth when the investigating agencies will take the matter into cognisance, but they are all quiet.”

Devendra called video edited

Notably, a video of the elder son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar --Devendra Pratap Singh– came to fore on Monday in which can allegedly be heard discussing transactions of hundreds of crores of rupees.

In the clip, Devendra can be heard talking on a video call with a man--believed to be his agent, seeking transfer of crores of money from mining and land businessmen from Rajasthan and Mohali. Devendra termed the video edited and an attempt to defame him.