MP Elections 2023: ECI Must Reject Narendra Tomar’s Nomination And Probe The Viral video Of His Son, Says Congress' Charan Singh Sapra

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior congress leader and Indore in-charge Charan Singh Sapra termed ED (Enforcement Directorate) as the ‘Election Department of BJP’ and alleged that the central agencies have double standards as they only take action against opposition leaders and not against BJP.

“A video of Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar, son of union minister and BJP candidate from Dimani Narendra Singh Tomar, has gone viral on social media in which he is talking about a deal and whopping money transaction. Election Commission of India should probe the matter and must reject the nomination of Tomar,” Sapra said addressing a press conference on Monday.

He also said that the central agencies like ED and I-T must take suo-moto action over the video and must book Tomar and his son in case of money laundering. “Accounts of all the family members of Tomar must be scrutinized and the money trail should be probed. It will be proved true that the central agencies work as ‘election toolkit’ of BJP if they didn’t take any action in this case,” Sapra said adding “The ED, I-T take action against the leaders of opposition like they are acting in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but no action has been taken even after 24 hours of the video doing rounds on social media.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The congress leader also targeted BJP government in the state and centre and said that the so called ‘double engine’ government has done ‘triple engine corruption in the state in last 18 years.

Sanjay forced Kailash to fry ‘Puris’

Targeting BJP national general secretary and candidate from Indore-1 Kailash Vijayvargiya over his comment that people only come to see Priyanka Gandhi but not to listen to her, Sapra said, “We condemn the statement of Vijayvargiya against Gandhi. He was claiming to do election rallies through helicopter but Sanjay Shukla has forced him to fry ‘puris’."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)