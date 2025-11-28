MP News: Indore-Bound Sleeper Bus Crashes On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; 2 Dead, 8 Injured

MP News: Indore-Bound Sleeper Bus Crashes On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Two Drivers Killed | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific collision between a sleeper bus and an unidentified vehicle killed two people and left eight others injured on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, as reported on Friday.

The bus was travelling from Delhi to Indore when a speeding, unidentified vehicle rammed into it.

The head-on impact claimed the lives of both drivers who were in the cabin, while eight passengers sustained injuries.

The collision was so severe that it completely destroyed the front cabin and one side of the bus. Visuals of the damaged vehicle have also surfaced on social media.

कोटा में दिल्ली-मुंबई एक्सप्रेस-वे पर बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। दिल्ली से इंदौर जा रही स्लीपर कोच बस अज्ञात वाहन से टकरा गई, जिसमें 2 ड्राइवरों की मौत हो गई और 8 यात्री घायल हो गए। बस में 42 यात्री सवार थे। हादसा कैथून थाना क्षेत्र के अरंखेडा गांव के पास हुआ। घायलों को कोटा न्यू मेडिकल… pic.twitter.com/UC21nhtr16 — Ashok Shera (@ashokshera94) November 28, 2025

According to information, there were 42 passengers on board the bus at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred near Arankheda village under the Kaithoon police station jurisdiction. All the injured passengers were taken to Kota New Medical College for treatment.

Further details are awaited.

Frequent accidents reported in Indore

Recently, on November 24, two boys, aged 17 and 18, were killed after a speeding bus collided head-on with their bike in the Simrol police station area.

The accident took place near the under-construction bridge at Chokhi Dhani on Khandwa Road around 6 pm, while the duo was returning home after finishing work.

They were taken to MY Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The bus driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, which has since been seized by the police.

2 others died last month

Last month, in October, two people were killed in a tragic road accident after a speeding gravel-laden truck collided with a two-wheeler and then hit an oncoming bus near the Reliance Pump on the Ichhapur Raj Highway.

According to information, the truck swerved off the road and crushed the bike, trapping both riders. Assistant treasury officer Vineet Mahesh Sharma and Mohsin Ali were charred to death on the spot.